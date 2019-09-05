Capital Investment Services Of America Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Raised by $1.86 Million; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Stock Price Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 35,388 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $258.69. About 25,891 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43M shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 5,999 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 512,702 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,216 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thornburg Invest Mgmt invested in 1.66M shares. Aperio Limited holds 653,276 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated De has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 20,249 shares or 0.02% of the stock. James Investment invested in 12,447 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 742,088 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Assocs has 1,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,963 shares stake. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 2,700 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 46,356 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.53% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 34,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shine Advisory Services invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Franklin Resource owns 957,395 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma holds 205,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested in 17,955 shares. Connecticut-based Axiom Investors Limited Liability Corp De has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Da Davidson Co stated it has 1,114 shares.

