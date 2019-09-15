Capital Investment Services Of America Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Has Upped as Shares Rose; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Valuation Rose, Benin Management Has Raised Stake by $860,000

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 819,341 shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 11/04/2018 – AHOLD DELHAIZE: BOARDS HAVE RIGHT TO EXTEND ANTI-TAKEOVER MEASURES INDEFINITELY; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance iCT – Model no. 728306 Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage:; 19/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS PARTNERS WITH TWO LEADING ACADEMIC MEDICAL CENTERS IN THE U.S; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 250 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – SIGNS WITH GOVT OF ETHIOPIA AND NETHERLANDS 7-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD ETHIOPIA’S SPECIALIZED CARDIAC CARE CENTER; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DICK BOER WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO AS OF JULY 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY REVENUE EUR 5.71 BLN VS EUR 5.49 BLN YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Philips showcases dedicated radiation oncology workflow solutions spanning image acquisition to treatment planning at ESTRO 2018; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50M, up from 50,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 217,373 shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18,100 shares to 16,466 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,345 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exchange ratio for Philips’ 2018 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips completes cancellation of 30.0 million shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philips fired whistleblower who warned of graft – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology portfolio to provide a confident path to treatment at ASTRO 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,007 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 354,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 133,562 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,464 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 57,973 shares. King Luther Capital Corp holds 61,179 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 25,672 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 30,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.33% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 185,410 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 42 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.02M shares or 4.13% of the stock.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.