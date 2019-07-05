Capital Investment Services Of America Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Decreased by $390,896; Webster Bank Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 932,468 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $211.52. About 1.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Fiserv (FISV) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FlexWage Empowers People with More Ways to Access Their Pay – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forget the banks: Digital Wallet and Virtual ATM Technologies tap an Enormous Underbanked and Underserved Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 13 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fdx Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 13,703 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has 4,689 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C holds 1.41 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whitnell reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pennsylvania owns 3,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Communication has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested in 2,994 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 163,265 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oarsman holds 1.58% or 37,757 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,558 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).