Capital Investment Services Of America Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered by $486,393; Beddow Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC)

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 94,257 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 86,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 115,501 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, down from 117,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 764,692 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37M for 28.29 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,790 shares to 139,295 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 10,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE).