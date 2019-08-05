Capital Investment Services Of America Holding In Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Was Boosted; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 711,814 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 206,624 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 3 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Company has 7,608 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc owns 3,068 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Company accumulated 0.16% or 19,751 shares. Vision Capital holds 0.9% or 44,730 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. First In owns 13,687 shares. Whittier holds 3,426 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Harding Loevner LP has 0.75% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Horseman Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Associated Banc holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 18,467 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 4,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancshares Tru Company stated it has 26,151 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares to 326,343 shares, valued at $65.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $784,577 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. MUCCI MARTIN had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.