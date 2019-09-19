Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by $6.92 Million; Mackenzie Financial Holding in Ciena (CIEN) Trimmed by $7.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 102.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 216,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,003 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, up from 210,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 178,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 453,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.64 million, down from 631,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 2.09 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 9,550 shares to 394,114 shares, valued at $20.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,501 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Closer Look At Uber Eats, Uber’s Fastest Growing Business – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,604 are owned by Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company. Cls Invests Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tru Com Of Virginia Va has 236,568 shares for 1% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Guardian Life Co Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 2.07 million shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,518 shares. Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0.53% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 26 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). De Burlo Grp holds 0.94% or 147,700 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.05% or 24,228 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 277,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 246,280 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 594,834 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Broadview Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,450 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated holds 0.14% or 11,739 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Commerce Asset Management Us reported 690,380 shares. Art Ltd Co reported 140,311 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Trust holds 55,125 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 10,088 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 80 shares. Advent Capital Management De holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Washington Mgmt holds 8,600 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 20,799 shares to 37,680 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 778,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.