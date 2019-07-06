Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT); Novo (NVO) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 14,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 31,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.40M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 90,331 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 16/04/2018 – Rep. Crist: CRIST DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALLEGIANT, FAA REFORMS; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors it is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR ON A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WELCOMES DOT IG AUDIT OF OPERATIONS, SAFETY; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports Feb 2018 Traffic, 84.4% Load Factor; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant flight makes an emergency landing after the crew notices an ‘electrical smell’; 17/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors; 08/03/2018 – Allegiant Reports February 2018 Traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,881 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 1,949 shares. 358 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Capital Investment Svcs Of America invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 1,993 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 4,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 38,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 44,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 4,800 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 5,031 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group owns 6,544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap has invested 0.4% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 17,072 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.