Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Position in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) as Shares Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Stonecastle Finl (BANX) by $735,231 as Market Value Declined

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $142.81. About 64,092 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO ALGT.O – RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel March Traffic Up 18.1%; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 11.1% :ALGT US; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Crist: CRIST DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FOR ALLEGIANT, FAA REFORMS; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q EPS $3.42; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – MARCH 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM WAS $2.13; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT ADHERES TO ALL FAA REGULATIONS AND GUIDELINES

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 8,166 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

