Capital Investment Services Of America Has Upped Its Smith A O (AOS) Position by $497,965; Sloane Robinson Llp Continues to Hold Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company's stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 208,249 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 10,595 shares as the company's stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 226,043 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 215,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 350,410 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by:

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,220 shares to 158,043 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,451 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).