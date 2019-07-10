Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 3.10M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,649 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 31,597 shares. Rampart Management Commerce Ltd stated it has 10,100 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 608,092 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group stated it has 3,864 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 7,813 shares stake. 664,500 are held by Cap Guardian Trust Communications. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 18,523 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited reported 817,688 shares. Catalyst Ltd Co stated it has 15,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,477 shares. Huntington Bank reported 529,487 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,324 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.5% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Woodstock has 46,216 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares to 87,153 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.71 million for 28.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Finance Gp Inc holds 3.58% or 149,822 shares in its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Llc reported 0.52% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 115,805 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc reported 39,966 shares. Shayne Company Llc invested in 18,032 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.84% or 163,941 shares. Gw Henssler holds 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 125,125 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Management Corp holds 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,223 shares. Verus Financial Ptnrs reported 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Group accumulated 24,361 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Moreover, Round Table Ltd Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Amarillo Natl Bank has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,093 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 39,224 shares. Conning reported 171,857 shares.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

