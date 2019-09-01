Capital Investment Services Of America Has Raised Proto Labs (PRLB) Position by $3.67 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Value Rose, Capital International Raised Position by $308,000

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 15,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 531,657 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 112,091 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,595 shares to 6,225 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,706 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

