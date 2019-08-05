Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $343,406 as Share Price Rose; Dalal Street Lifted Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Valuation Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 21.59M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $11.34 during the last trading session, reaching $282.37. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.40 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 1,464 shares. Amp Capital Limited has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,342 shares. Cambridge holds 0.09% or 976 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tdam Usa has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 0.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 368,723 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,031 shares. 344 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 40,718 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 1,626 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 3.21% or 56,105 shares. Company Comml Bank reported 194,365 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares to 16,311 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 19,347 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,052 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 98,323 shares. 400 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.06% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic invested in 0.01% or 33,917 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corp Nj invested in 26,560 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 117 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 139,621 shares. Frontier Investment Management Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 18.79 million shares. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Loomis Sayles LP invested in 0% or 558 shares. Malaga Cove Lc reported 23,673 shares.