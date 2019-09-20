Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lifted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Boosted Its Holding in Ingredion (INGR) by $721,600 as Shares Declined

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50 million, up from 50,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $259.3. About 208,441 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 111.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 880,758 shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Ltd accumulated 1% or 283,314 shares. 163,000 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 522 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,707 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 86,741 shares. Ent Fin has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.36% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 420,044 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 190,955 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd reported 5,300 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,226 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company owns 9,107 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. King Wealth accumulated 4,725 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 32,714 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 17,624 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,773 shares to 192,256 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,043 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 69,137 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Riverhead Cap Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,902 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.1% stake. Cumberland Prtn Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 9,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Renaissance Inv accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 56,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Praesidium Invest Management Ltd Co reported 8.04% stake. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 5,234 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 27,828 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs holds 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 4,887 shares. Ashford Mgmt holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 72,082 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 126,402 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc owns 1,000 shares.