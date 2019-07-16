Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lifted Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) as Share Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 91,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.07M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 130,248 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP WRD.N : BMO CUTS MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: Bank of Montreal muscles into marijuana M&A by advising Aurora in biggest deal yet; 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available; 07/05/2018 – RentMoola Announces Launch of Next Generation Pre-Authorized Debit Payments in Partnership with BMO Financial Group; 28/03/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD LYD.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$0.75 FROM C$0.70; 05/04/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 862,822 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 119,170 shares to 113,691 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 940,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02M shares, and cut its stake in Freightcar Amer Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL).

