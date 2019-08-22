Capital Investment Services Of America Has Increased Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Position by $3.67 Million; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increases Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 77,561 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84 million shares traded or 143.76% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corp.’s Offer Is The Best Solution For AmeriGas Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmeriGas Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Suburban Propane Partners vs. AmeriGas Partners – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Units of AmeriGas Partners Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 50,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Management reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Archford Capital Strategies owns 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,990 shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.42% or 18,193 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 5,713 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 1,000 are held by Kings Point Mngmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 86,316 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 298,947 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 283,463 are held by River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Carroll Financial owns 600 shares.