Capital Investment Services Of America Has Decreased Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $390,896; As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 77,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 33,675 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 3.69% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.75 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 5,279 shares. 43,300 are owned by Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Lc. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 3,012 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Lc has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dudley And Shanley invested 7.92% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Davis R M holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 3,655 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc owns 0.16% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 59,369 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.14% or 94,312 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baystate Wealth Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,151 shares. Moreover, First Retail Bank Tru Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,280 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.22% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1.05 million shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf accumulated 8,057 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1.16% or 7,588 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc holds 2,337 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lord Abbett And Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 237,887 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Montag A And Assoc reported 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Invesco stated it has 2.43M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Old Point Fincl N A holds 0.81% or 11,010 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt stated it has 4.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,687 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 44,747 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,000 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).