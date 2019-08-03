Capital Investment Services Of America Has Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $390,896; Share Value Rose; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Position in Mdlz (MDLZ) Lowered by $7.96 Million as Stock Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE) by 9,792 shares to 70,589 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.