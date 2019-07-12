Capital Investment Services Of America Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position; Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined While Global Thematic Partners Decreased Its Holding by $312,984

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 451,414 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 455,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 3.83 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 2.74 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,810 were reported by First Manhattan. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 0.01% or 981,451 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 0.89% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Perkins Coie Tru Comm has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Segment Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 4,050 shares. Gradient Invs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.32% or 204,909 shares. D E Shaw & Co invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cumberland Limited accumulated 156,100 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Company stated it has 7,095 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Axa reported 341,869 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88,092 shares to 540,169 shares, valued at $103.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 43,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar Com Corp.