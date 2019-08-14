Capital Investment Services Of America Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding By $333,504; Shorts at WORLEY PARSONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (WYGPF) Lowered By 21.23%

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc acquired 4,632 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Capital Investment Services Of America Inc holds 170,263 shares with $12.34 million value, up from 165,631 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $34.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

WORLEY PARSONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:WYGPF) had a decrease of 21.23% in short interest. WYGPF’s SI was 428,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.23% from 544,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4289 days are for WORLEY PARSONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:WYGPF)’s short sellers to cover WYGPF’s short positions. It closed at $10.32 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88's average target is 16.42% above currents $61.74 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian.

