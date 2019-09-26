Capital Investment Services Of America Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.01 Million; Market Value Declined

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 503,841 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 7,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 191,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.65 million, down from 199,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 1.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 16.08M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication holds 3.22% or 164,348 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap has 213,642 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 434,237 shares. 3G LP invested in 11.11% or 642,273 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Llc has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M Inc has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 293,521 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc owns 4.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 487,023 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 55,605 shares or 1.8% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.49% or 15,082 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP reported 50,292 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 305,228 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 505.72 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.