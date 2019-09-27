Capital Investment Services Of America Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Atrion (ATRI) Position By $663.43 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Atrion Corporation (ATRI) stake by 190.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc acquired 778 shares as Atrion Corporation (ATRI)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 1,186 shares with $1.01B value, up from 408 last quarter. Atrion Corporation now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $780.83. About 25,043 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 2,469 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Capital Investment Services Of America Inc holds 115,501 shares with $22.81 million value, down from 117,970 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.11% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 287,220 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Omers Administration owns 46,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 341,248 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,202 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.11% or 157,450 shares. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated invested in 1.37% or 30,981 shares. Amer Interest Grp holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 97,292 shares. 87,857 are owned by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.74% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 44,880 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc has 2,102 shares. 3.49M are held by Geode Cap Management. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.09% above currents $198.43 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $20600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target. Nomura upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Atrion Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Atrion Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ATRI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying – GuruFocus.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15% – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold ATRI shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.55 million shares or 279.96% more from 1.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson Co has 342 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 2,612 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,640 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 460 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 8,340 shares. Glenmede Communication Na owns 105 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 17,552 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 14,755 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,080 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 692 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 4,014 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.04% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Citigroup has 492 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 74,230 shares to 347,367 valued at $20.08B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waddell & Reed Financial A (NYSE:WDR) stake by 7,766 shares and now owns 103,790 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.