Capital Investment Services Of America Continues to Hold Position in Wabtec (WAB); Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 612,940 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westinghouse Air Brake Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 104,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Invsts owns 10.23M shares. Reilly Financial Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stone Run Ltd Liability holds 48,583 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 22,766 shares. 55 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2,161 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Company has invested 0.71% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 106,671 shares. Gates Cap Management Inc holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.01M shares. Knott David M invested in 23 shares. 10,776 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Loeb Corp accumulated 4 shares. Hightower holds 0% or 9,846 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of stock was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 237,025 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 61,954 shares. Whitnell And owns 885 shares. Becker Cap Management Incorporated holds 6,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc owns 580,536 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 21,176 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 12,712 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc owns 82,800 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,021 shares. Court Place Advsrs holds 0.35% or 16,964 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Washington Bancshares has 13,336 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department owns 0.48% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 91,036 shares.