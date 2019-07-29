Capital Investment Services Of America Continues to Hold Position in Wabtec (WAB); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Cibc World Markets Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 15,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 55.89 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 16,712 shares to 38,797 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% or 6,693 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Burns J W Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,168 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritable Lp reported 3,433 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,830 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 71,936 shares. The New York-based Tiger Eye Lc has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 2,252 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. 40,224 are held by Westpac Banking. Mason Street Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,333 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 10,087 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,463 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet. On Tuesday, February 5 MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,500 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.