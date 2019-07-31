Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Stake in Wabtec (WAB) as Share Price Declined; As Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 23,187 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 899,903 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Prtn Ltd Liability reported 131,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,103 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 37,362 shares. 514,053 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability. South Dakota Council owns 0.11% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 71,538 shares. Peoples Corp has 269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 52,191 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Essex Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 11,688 shares stake. Moreover, Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 9,579 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc reported 3,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited reported 356,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Washington National Bank reported 120 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 5,125 shares.

