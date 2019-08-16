Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted By $1.86 Million Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding; Unity Bancorp (UNTY)’s Sentiment Is 1.92

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stock positions in Unity Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.26 million shares, up from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 21.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc acquired 9,125 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Capital Investment Services Of America Inc holds 50,969 shares with $10.42M value, up from 41,844 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $253.12. About 195,528 shares traded or 3.95% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Old Comml Bank In reported 1,519 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.34% or 49,806 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 14,052 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,295 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 12,119 shares. Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.57% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vanguard Gru holds 0.03% or 3.41 million shares. Macquarie Gp has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Teton Advsrs invested in 3,400 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 5,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $210 lowest target. $246.25’s average target is -2.71% below currents $253.12 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $210 target. Benchmark maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.64M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Endicott Management Co holds 12.2% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 832,832 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.13% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 118,986 shares.