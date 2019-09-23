Capital Investment Counsel Upped Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Declined; Eagle Global Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Valuation Rose

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 31,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42 million, up from 24,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 2.13M shares traded or 97.46% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 100,795 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,458 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Argent Tru owns 241,113 shares. Apriem owns 6,777 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 144,779 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested in 0.63% or 176,564 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 3.55 million shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 640,613 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 0.93% stake. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 644,165 shares. 30,849 are owned by Cibc Retail Bank Usa. Covington holds 443,264 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Lc stated it has 74,200 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 0.69% or 43,822 shares. Renaissance Group reported 28,095 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 87,848 shares to 92,515 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 60,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,434 shares, and cut its stake in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MFG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.