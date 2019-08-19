Capital Investment Counsel Upped Fedex (FDX) Position by $2.74 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.56M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 210,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 451,689 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.69 million, up from 240,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 336,100 shares to 169,676 shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 104,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,951 shares, and cut its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Cap Limited holds 0.42% or 4,043 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 6,220 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,458 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,132 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.17% or 738,031 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 6.69% or 37,574 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co, California-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,303 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 921,417 shares. Ami Mgmt accumulated 4,591 shares. Chicago Equity accumulated 56,130 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com owns 25,942 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pnc Finance Services Group accumulated 0.02% or 125,163 shares. 2,623 are owned by Lincoln. Mercer Advisers holds 0.32% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,655 shares. Mirador Capital Prns LP invested in 0.12% or 1,176 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 6,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,540 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Company owns 1,510 shares. Kj Harrison And reported 4,200 shares stake. Nomura Asset stated it has 192,347 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,320 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 2,858 shares. Cypress Capital Grp accumulated 1,400 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 360,214 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.