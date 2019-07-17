Capital Investment Counsel Upped By $719,670 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Last Week Fluor (FLR) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of FLR in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $49 target. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired 15,645 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 161,450 shares with $7.57 million value, up from 145,805 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $222.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. 21,742 shares were sold by Perez Beatriz R, worth $1.06M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 14,103 shares. 6,673 are held by Ipg Invest Lc. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pictet Asset holds 0.28% or 2.73 million shares. Washington-based Freestone Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Paragon Cap Ltd Company holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Ltd holds 87,082 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt holds 16,761 shares. Moreover, North has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,186 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 47,927 shares. Private Trust Na holds 59,553 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,841 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 15. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola North America To Launch Digital Marketplace With Leading Foodservice Technologies Powered By Omnivore – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 14,000 shares. State Bank Of Mellon owns 2.12 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 436 shares. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 605 shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 61,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock reported 10.78 million shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 68,630 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Petrus Lta reported 7,965 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 6,669 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 564,022 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Manhattan Co reported 909 shares.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It has a 25.22 P/E ratio. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.