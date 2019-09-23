Capital Investment Counsel Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Price Declined; Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock Value Rose While Westwood Management Boosted by $11.05 Million Its Position

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 777,855 shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,289 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 67,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.67. About 1.95 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,350 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,466 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 3,250 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.28% or 58,309 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset owns 75,200 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.5% stake. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,562 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Liberty Capital Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,136 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.47% or 2.29M shares. Savant Cap Lc invested in 0.05% or 4,664 shares. Dakota Wealth Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,539 shares. Lateef LP has invested 3.25% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). M&T Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 62,881 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 1,743 shares. Madison Inv invested in 1.71% or 1.21 million shares.

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth $60 or $80? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,591 shares to 100,795 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.