Capital Investment Counsel Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Boosted Holding by $667,641 as Shares Declined

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 228.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 12,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 5,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 12.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 6.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Profit Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 12,662 were reported by First Mercantile. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Burney owns 176,058 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has invested 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fagan Inc has invested 0.59% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 2.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pettee invested in 3.42% or 67,122 shares. Sterneck Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 4,141 shares. 39,801 are held by Citizens & Northern. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 99,790 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Com accumulated 61,236 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co accumulated 407,563 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 30,946 shares. Fisher Asset Lc invested in 0.55% or 5.93 million shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,485 shares to 4,347 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 2,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,095 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA).