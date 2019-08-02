Capital Investment Counsel Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $383,840; Boston Common Asset Management Decreased Waters Com (WAT) Holding by $987,183

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 3.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp Com (WAT) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 3,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,216 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 84,618 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation has invested 1.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Kcm Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wheatland Advsr holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,703 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 26,398 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Company owns 47,778 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc reported 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Co invested in 78,158 shares. Lau Assocs Limited reported 0.92% stake. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,281 shares. Vista Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company has 308,268 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.26% or 351,325 shares. Bristol John W & Inc Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Community Group Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 8,785 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) by 5,575 shares to 107,592 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr by 84,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY).