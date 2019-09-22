Capital Investment Counsel Raised Position in Intel (INTC) as Valuation Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in Target (TGT) by $650,934

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 86,008 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45M, up from 78,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 100,795 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gains Ground to Compete in the Multibillion-Dollar FPGA Market – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron Technology Stock is Positioned With Two Ways to Play Shares Long – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises on Microsoft’s Infectious Optimism – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Technology a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares to 80,257 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,931 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Barbara Oil holds 85,000 shares. Newfocus Financial Limited holds 5,339 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 61,594 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 30,363 shares. 89,950 were accumulated by Bonness Enter Incorporated. Botty Limited Co accumulated 9,065 shares. 396 are held by Shamrock Asset Management Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Hodges Management has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,284 shares. Axa stated it has 2.66M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsr reported 2.63% stake. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 196,632 shares or 0.52% of the stock.