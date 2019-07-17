Capital Investment Counsel Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Old West Investment Management Boosted Holding in Cameco (CCJ) as Market Value Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 1.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 983,572 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares to 298,862 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,932 shares, and cut its stake in Virtu Financial Inc.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch at Cameco in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on February 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.56% or 22,191 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited Liability owns 0.49% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 677,815 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 5.1% or 20.66M shares. Moreover, Catalyst Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 967,400 shares. The New York-based Arrow Finance has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Paloma holds 74,249 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,965 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 54,077 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication Inc holds 711,596 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 26,093 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) has 46 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest Like Warren Buffett in 2019 and Beyond – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.