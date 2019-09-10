Capital Investment Counsel Raised Fedex (FDX) Holding By $2.74 Million; Qualys (QLYS) Sentiment Is 1.26

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 291.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired 15,146 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 20,346 shares with $3.69M value, up from 5,200 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.80B valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 2.17 million shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.67M for 52.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 48.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Shares for $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C.

