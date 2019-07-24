Capital Investment Counsel Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Keybank National Association Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Has Boosted by $2.00 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 6.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 16,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.68 million, up from 372,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.80 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,437 shares to 624,740 shares, valued at $74.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,632 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844.

