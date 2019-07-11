Capital Investment Counsel Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $383,840 as Valuation Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Azz (AZZ) Position by $8.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 210,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,254 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59 million, down from 786,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 179,576 shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $900 MLN TO $960 MLN; 13/03/2018 – AZZ WINS BID TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF LECTRUS LOCATED IN; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CO EXPECTS AZZ ENCLOSURE SYSTEMS – CHATTANOOGA FACILITY TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.75 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q EPS 90c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 25,409 shares to 463,093 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protective Ins Corp by 31,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 9,118 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,325 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 47,500 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 362,474 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co has 116,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 171 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 14,496 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 7,952 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) or 17,713 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 37,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) for 12,510 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 170,528 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc reported 11,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Capital reported 56,030 shares stake. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi reported 2.59% stake. Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 81,542 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 50,819 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 70,482 shares. At Bankshares holds 0.37% or 37,296 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exane Derivatives owns 14,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 188,982 are held by Advisory Inc. Pinnacle Prtn accumulated 154,457 shares. Rockland Tru Co reported 189,741 shares. 8,298 were reported by New England And Retirement Grp Inc. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.64 million shares. Goelzer Inv Management invested in 1.79% or 233,239 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

