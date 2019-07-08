Capital Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Fedex (FDX); Family Management Has Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $1.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 851,840 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $8.62 during the last trading session, reaching $298.38. About 599,699 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $54.78 million activity. $734,310 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares were sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 4 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 17,489 shares or 0.12% of the stock. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4,310 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. 12,930 are owned by Usa Portformulas. Citigroup Inc has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 85,792 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 824 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Comm Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 86 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Johnson Counsel Inc owns 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 835 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt reported 1,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 3,500 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,165 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.