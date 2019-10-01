Capital Investment Counsel Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Tctc Holdings Has Trimmed Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 32.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,950 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 45,289 shares with $3.45M value, down from 67,239 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 1.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP TALKS QUALCOMM WITH HUNTER DURING SAN DIEGO VISIT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,185 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 229,224 shares with $21.47 million value, down from 233,409 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 98,601 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 11.91% above currents $76.58 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 23. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana Tru Invest invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation owns 649,016 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Asset reported 0.51% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Stevens Cap Lp has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 428,501 shares. 334 are owned by Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Co. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullinan Assocs Inc owns 9,010 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Investment House Lc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bell Financial Bank, North Dakota-based fund reported 36,477 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 163,489 shares. Westwood Hldg Gru holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 35,777 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,597 shares to 40,998 valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 363 shares and now owns 7,933 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity. The insider MATTHEWS CHARLES W bought 1,000 shares worth $94,324.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.88M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% or 45 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% or 762 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,700 shares. Coastline Tru Co holds 0.37% or 27,155 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,667 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,820 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 2.23 million shares stake. 53,740 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 214 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,967 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability invested in 2,654 shares.