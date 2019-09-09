Capital Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $383,840; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $840,000; Market Valuation Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 350,059 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 5,185 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.67 million shares. Heathbridge Capital Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 32,217 were accumulated by Covington Invest. Fdx Advisors reported 88,503 shares. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Limited Liability reported 32,035 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 84,239 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc owns 15,081 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. 71,162 are held by South Texas Money Management Ltd. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,893 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com has invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Conning has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 178,002 shares. 2.92M are owned by Korea Inv Corporation.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 119,041 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment has 10,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc owns 43,383 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr invested in 17,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation owns 16,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Inc holds 0% or 20,685 shares. Stephens Ar reported 22,076 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 158,723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 191,314 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co holds 488,696 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 19,253 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 233,767 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares to 11,325 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).