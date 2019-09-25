Capital Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Fedex (FDX); Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding by $305,100 as Share Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 26,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 20,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.12. About 976,981 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 461,139 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.95M, down from 466,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 133,207 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,824 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,820 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bridgewater Assoc LP has 8,070 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.54% or 29,000 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Com owns 40,106 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 2,592 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3,259 shares. Weik invested in 3,495 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Wesbanco State Bank holds 105,913 shares. Counselors has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,096 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Washington Mgmt invested in 10,145 shares. Next Fincl Gru invested in 0.01% or 563 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc reported 23,249 shares. Security Tru Com reported 3,020 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,988 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 32,285 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Strs Ohio owns 7,360 shares. Coldstream Capital accumulated 20,014 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication reported 10,454 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 21,891 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company owns 1.49 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt Communication has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 146 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 29,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,536 shares. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 1.18 million shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 8,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% stake.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.