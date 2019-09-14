Capital Investment Counsel Increases Position in Intel (INTC); Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $302,250 as Stock Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 100,795 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 28,222 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 34,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,289 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,873 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce & Porter has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 173,990 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Company owns 0.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18,528 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt has invested 1.92% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornerstone Inv Prns holds 94,471 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 93,902 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Com has 1.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 183,206 shares. First American National Bank & Trust holds 0.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 180,316 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fiduciary Co stated it has 743,008 shares. 1.35M are held by Kornitzer Ks. 3.13M were accumulated by Korea Invest Corp. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 217,304 shares. Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.05 million shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 2,695 shares to 69,127 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P (SPY) by 2,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VB).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Llc stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl invested in 15,322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intact Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 113,520 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gradient Invests Llc reported 0.43% stake. Epoch Invest holds 1.71% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 7.55M shares. Dumont And Blake Investment reported 0.16% stake. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co holds 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 11,120 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 131,051 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 146,061 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Fragasso Gru Inc holds 0.4% or 40,167 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 56,275 shares. Hgk Asset reported 1.38% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 800,000 shares.