Capital Investment Counsel Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) by $448,570

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 109,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 2.36M shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Group Lc invested in 698,201 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,576 shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 97,115 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 10,276 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,300 shares. Sns Fincl Group Incorporated Lc owns 15,285 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Highlander Management Lc reported 0.72% stake. Westport Asset holds 37,663 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Texas-based Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Botty Invsts Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,883 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.65% or 139,646 shares in its portfolio. 64,760 were accumulated by First Washington Corporation. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca holds 1.66% or 125,889 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FedEx (FDX) Deepens Pullback From Amazon (AMZN) as Ground-Delivery Deal Ends – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Drone App Wants To Control The Skies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.