Capital Investment Counsel Increases Position in Fedex (FDX); As Dominion Resources (D) Valuation Declined, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 689,545 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.89. About 627,951 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Mgmt Company reported 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Prudential invested in 223,066 shares or 0.07% of the stock. City Holding owns 320 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 325,254 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 304 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 38,063 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,438 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 9,299 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amer Registered Inv Advisor owns 3,198 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Becker Capital Management invested in 206,193 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 525 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 273,866 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,227 shares. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 28,893 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. M&R Capital has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 5,980 shares. Wills Fincl Gp Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 89,428 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Com reported 17,614 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 5,162 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 14,334 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And reported 40,364 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 5,477 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc reported 3,609 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 6,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 260,427 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Public That State Law Requires Calling 811 Two Business Days before Digging – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.