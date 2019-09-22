Capital Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Intel (INTC); Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Fca Has Lifted by $388,094 Its Position

Fca Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 145.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4,918 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 100,795 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63 million shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,300 shares to 18,931 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,553 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, INTC, LMT – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Don’t Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Intel executive on the promise of artificial intelligence for main street businesses – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 4.28M shares or 0.72% of the stock. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 230,895 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc has invested 3.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation holds 0.43% or 111,000 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability holds 64,902 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Co has 104,776 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.09% or 4,463 shares. 160,058 were accumulated by Penobscot Investment Mgmt. Kopp Advsrs Lc owns 4,505 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability owns 59,652 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 25,314 were reported by Bath Savings Tru. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 22,420 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Company owns 64,315 shares.