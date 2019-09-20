Capital Investment Counsel Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Holding

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 12,779 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 20,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.08. About 1.21 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 69.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 139,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 60,149 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 236,856 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $620.78M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx has invested 0.07% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Murphy has 0.24% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 510,750 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp holds 68,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 200 are owned by Mercer Advisers Inc. 635,150 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com. F&V Management Ltd stated it has 34,540 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 26,713 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has 0.24% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,875 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 25,810 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 7,748 are owned by Wright Serv. Palladium Ptnrs Limited has 10,783 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,793 shares to 38,613 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,000 shares to 929,900 shares, valued at $42.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 60,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 20th Options Now Available For uniQure (QURE) – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “uniQure Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering Nasdaq:QURE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.