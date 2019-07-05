Capital Investment Counsel Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased by $383,840; Rmb Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Trimble (TRMB) as Market Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 7,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 123,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 516,498 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 17,138 shares to 379,284 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lmp Cap & Income Fd Inc (SCD) by 38,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,318 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. 85,000 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares with value of $3.23 million were sold by JOHANSSON ULF J. The insider FOSBURGH BRYN sold 13,573 shares worth $526,893.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.