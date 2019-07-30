Capital Investment Counsel Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Increased by $719,670; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shares Declined While Kazazian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.78 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 48,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 130,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 5.01 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 04/05/2018 – Monsanto appeals to India’s top court over GM cotton patents; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20% – sources – The Edge Markets; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -2.1 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 10.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 17,710 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division reported 108,882 shares. Kepos Lp has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Snow Cap Lp accumulated 15,118 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 95 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 4,504 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Svcs has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 300,958 shares. Capital Ok invested in 93,787 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.73% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 1.86M shares. Essex Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,929 shares. Quantitative Inv invested in 35,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,202 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 20.99% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 7.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.42% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.