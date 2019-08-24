Capital Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $383,840 as Stock Price Declined; As Seaboard (SEB) Stock Value Declined, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Holding by $428,700

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $65.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3963.68. About 1,010 shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,851 are owned by Hollow Brook Wealth Llc. Credit Agricole S A owns 16,344 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0.42% or 17.16 million shares. Burney has 0.88% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 176,058 shares. Stephens Ar reported 353,049 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.13% or 2,900 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 172,858 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 22,327 shares. California-based Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whitnell & Co reported 31,239 shares. Foster & Motley accumulated 46,996 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 11,558 shares. Iberiabank reported 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares to 26,518 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund by 67,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB).