Capital Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $719,670; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lowered Position by $518,181

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber has 51,368 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,126 shares. Round Table Services Lc owns 14,484 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 1.56M shares. Nordea Inv holds 2.15% or 19.14 million shares in its portfolio. James Inv Research Inc reported 283,534 shares or 1% of all its holdings. F&V Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.53% stake. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 577,685 shares or 7.72% of their US portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandywine Invest Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.70M shares. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 668,261 shares or 5.11% of its portfolio.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $351.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,595 shares to 20,722 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp by 14,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.