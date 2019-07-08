Capital Investment Counsel Has Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; Aegion (INSU)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 54 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 50 sold and decreased their stock positions in Aegion Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aegion Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired 15,645 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 161,450 shares with $7.57 million value, up from 145,805 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $221.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.

It closed at $9.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $152.58 million.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Petrus Com Lta invested in 1.15% or 126,953 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Inc has 0.34% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 34,605 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Incorporated holds 197,112 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 4.55% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,000 shares. Schulhoff Comm holds 2.21% or 88,294 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd owns 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 363 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.28% or 2.73 million shares. South State reported 216,391 shares. Hs Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 6.55% or 4.14M shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd holds 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 13,600 shares. Great Lakes Advisors accumulated 82,889 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 40,038 were reported by Palisade Asset Management Llc.